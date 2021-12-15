Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

