JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

