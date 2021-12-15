Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.06 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

