Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) PT Raised to GBX 1,500 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,500 ($19.82) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.25) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,024.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,300 ($17.18).

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($15.00), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,169,903.46).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

