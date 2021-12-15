Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €138.43 ($155.54).

A number of research firms recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Siltronic stock opened at €134.40 ($151.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €135.85 and a 200-day moving average of €138.46. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

