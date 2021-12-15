LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €158.80 ($178.43) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.89 ($161.68).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €121.80 ($136.85) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($110.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.67.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

