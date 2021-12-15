H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Raised to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

HEO stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market cap of C$206.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.39.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

