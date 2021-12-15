Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €211.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €211.00 ($237.08) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.45 ($208.38).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €128.40 ($144.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a one year high of €249.00 ($279.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.