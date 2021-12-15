Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

