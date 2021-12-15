boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to 395.00

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 415.00 to 395.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

boohoo group stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

