Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$34.58 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.65 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

