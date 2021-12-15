Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$34.58 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.65 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

