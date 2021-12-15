Raymond James Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE CFX opened at C$6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

