Third Coast Bancshares Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBX) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Third Coast Bancshares had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $87,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Third Coast Bancshares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

