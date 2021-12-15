Cian Plc’s (NYSE:CIAN) Quiet Period To Expire on December 15th

Cian’s (NYSE:CIAN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Cian had issued 18,213,400 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $291,414,400 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cian’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on CIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

Cian stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Cian has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.