Sprinklr, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 20th (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr’s (NYSE:CXM) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 20th. Sprinklr had issued 16,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $266,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Sprinklr’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $15,827,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

