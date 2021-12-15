Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

