Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $204.55 and last traded at $204.49, with a volume of 14540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.85.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

