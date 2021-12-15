Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $18.75. Archaea Energy shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have recently commented on LFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,869,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

