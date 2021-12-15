MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.
MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.