MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.