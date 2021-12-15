Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allakos traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.39. 2,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.
In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.77.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.