Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allakos traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.39. 2,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

