Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €52.00 to €42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atos traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 38489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEXAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

