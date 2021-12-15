AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

