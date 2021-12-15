AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
