CVS Health Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

