Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

KIM stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

