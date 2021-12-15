Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the November 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.