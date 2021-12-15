Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the November 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.