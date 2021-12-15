Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.11). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

RETA stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

