Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of UDMY opened at $19.60 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

