FY2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of USPH opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.