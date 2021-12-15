Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Andrew Paul Wass Sells 1,650,000 Shares

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total value of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).
G4M opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Wednesday. Gear4music has a 12 month low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £155.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 785.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.49.
Gear4music Company Profile
