Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Andrew Paul Wass Sells 1,650,000 Shares

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.65), for a total value of £12,045,000 ($15,917,800.98).

G4M opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Wednesday. Gear4music has a 12 month low of GBX 627 ($8.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £155.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 785.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.49.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

