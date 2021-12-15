Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

