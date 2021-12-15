Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €181.62 ($204.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €186.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €200.90. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

