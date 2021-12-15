SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.25.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $62.69 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

