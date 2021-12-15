XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

