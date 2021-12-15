SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Up 2,461.2% Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 2,461.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,085,336 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

