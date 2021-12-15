Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Deere & Company posted earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $23.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.98 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.