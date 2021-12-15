Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.