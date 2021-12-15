Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LHDX opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

