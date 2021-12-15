Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.