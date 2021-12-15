CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KMX stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
