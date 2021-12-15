VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 361,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 497,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

