Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Shares Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 69,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 104,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

