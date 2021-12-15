American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading 0.6% Higher

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.05 and last traded at $177.05. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite Canada Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.