Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

