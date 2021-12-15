KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 0.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €74.00 ($83.15) and last traded at €73.20 ($82.25). Approximately 5,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.00 ($82.02).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

