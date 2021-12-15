DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 0.3%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.55 ($16.35) and last traded at €14.64 ($16.45). 43,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.68 ($16.49).

Several research firms have recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($21.16).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.18 and its 200 day moving average is €15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

