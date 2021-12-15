Dynamic Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.36 million and $1,049.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.98 or 0.07991166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00311867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00900717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00386690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00261064 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

