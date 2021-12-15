Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $742,004.69 and approximately $16,279.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

