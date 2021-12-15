Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.
VIRC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,377. The company has a market cap of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
