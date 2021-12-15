HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
