Ethernity Chain Market Capitalization Tops $121.09 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $121.09 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00019795 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00200764 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,676,155 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

